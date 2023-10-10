انت الأن تتابع خبر الصحفي الإسرائيلي جدعون ليفي: لا يمكن سجن مليوني غزّي دون ثَمَنْ والأن مع التفاصيل



رياض - احمد صلاح - كتبَ الصّحفيّ الإسرائيليّ المعارض جدعون ليفي، في صحيفة (هآرتس) الإسرائيليّة: "لا يمكن لإسرائيل سجن مليونَيْ غزّي دونَ دفعِ الثمن".

المقال مترجم للعربيّة وأسفله المقال بالإنجليزيّة والفرنسيّة:

"وراء كل ما حصل، الغطرسة الإسرائيلية. فكرنا أنه مسموح لنا أن نفعل أي شيء، وأننا لن ندفع ثمنًا ولن نعاقب على ذلك أبدًا. نواصل دون تشويش. نعتقل، نقتل، نسيء معاملة، نسلب، نحمي مستوطِني المذابح، نزور قبر يوسف، وقبر عثنيئيل، ومذبح يشوع، وكلها في الأراضي الفلسطينية، وبالطبع نزور جبل الهيكل - أكثر من 5000 يهودي في العرش-. نطلق النار على الأبرياء، نقتلع عيونهم ونهشّم الوجوه، نرحّلهم، نصادر أراضيهم وننهبهم، ونخطفهم من أسرّتهم، ونقوم بتطهير عرقي، أيضًا نواصل الحصار غير المعقول على غزة، وكل شيء سيكون على ما يرام.

نبني حاجزًا هائلًا حول القطاع، كلفت بنيته تحت الأرض ثلاثة مليارات شيكل، ونكون آمنين. نعتمد على عباقرة وحدة 8200 وعملاء الشاباك الذين يعرفون كل شيء، وسيحذروننا في الوقت المناسب. ننقل نصف الجيش من غلاف غزة إلى غلاف حوارة فقط لتأمين احتفالات المستوطنين بالعرش، وسيكون كل شيء على ما يرام، سواء في حوارة أو إيريز. ثم يتضح أنه يمكن لجرافة بدائية وقديمة اختراق حتى أكثر العوائق تعقيدًا والأعلى تكلفة في العالم بسهولة نسبيا، عندما يكون هناك حافز كبير للقيام بذلك. انظروا، يمكن عبور هذا العائق المتغطرس بالدراجات الهوائية والنارية، رغم كل المليارات التي صرفت عليه، ورغم كل الخبراء المشهورين والمقاولين الذين كسبوا المال الكبير.

اعتقدنا أنه يمكن ان نواصل التحكم الدكتاتوري بغزة، ونرمي عليها هنا وهناك من فتات المعروفية المتمثل ببضعة آلاف من تصاريح العمل في إسرائيل - وهذه قطرة في محيط، وهي أيضًا مشروطة دائمًا بالسلوك السليم - ونقابل ذلك نبقيها سجنًا لهم. نصنع السلام مع المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة – وتنسى قلوبنا الفلسطينيين، حتى يتم محوهم، كما كان يرغب عدد غير قليل من الإسرائيليين. نواصل احتجاز آلاف الأسرى الفلسطينيين، ومن بينهم أسرى بدون محاكمة، وأغلبهم سجناء سياسيون، ولا نوافق على مناقشة إطلاق سراحهم حتى بعد عقود في السجن. ونقول لهم إنه فقط بالقوة يمكن لأسراهم ان يحصلوا على الحرية. لقد ظننا أن نواصل بغطرسة صد أي محاولة للحل السياسي، لمجرد أنه لا يناسبنا الانشغال فيه، ومن المؤكد أن كل شيء سيستمر على هذا النحو إلى الأبد. ومرة ​​أخرى ثبت أن الأمر ليس كذلك. اخترق عدة مئات من المسلحين الفلسطينيين السياج وغزوا إسرائيل بطريقة لم يتخيلها أي إسرائيلي. لقد أثبت بضع مئات من المقاتلين الفلسطينيين أنه من المستحيل سجن مليوني إنسان إلى الأبد، دون دفع ثمن باهظ. وكما هدمت الجرافة الفلسطينية القديمة المدخّنة بالأمس الجدار، وهو الأكثر تطورًا بين كل الجدران والأسوار، الا انها مزقت أيضاً عباءة الغطرسة واللا مبالاة الإسرائيلية. كما أنها مزقت فكرة أنه يكفي مهاجمة غزة بين المرة والأخرى بالطائرات الانتحارية بدون طيار، وبيع هذه الطائرات لنصف العالم، من أجل الحفاظ على الأمن.

بالأمس، رات إسرائيل صورا لم ترها في حياتها: سيارات عسكرية فلسطينية تقوم بدوريات في مدنها، وراكبو دراجات هوائية من غزة يدخلون بواباتها. هذه الصور يجب أن تمزق عباءة الغطرسة. قرر الفلسطينيون في غزة أنهم على استعداد لدفع أي شيء مقابل الحصول على لمحة من الحرية. هل هناك رجاء من ذلك؟ لا. هل ستتعلم إسرائيل الدرس؟ لا.



بالأمس كانوا يتحدثون بالفعل عن محو أحياء بأكملها في غزة، وعن احتلال قطاع غزة ومعاقبة غزة "كما لم تتم معاقبتها من قبل". لكن اسرائيل تعاقب غزة منذ عام 1948، دون توقف للحظة واحدة. 75 عاماً من التنكيل، والأسوأ ينتظرها الآن. إن التهديدات بـ "تسطيح غزة" تثبت أمراً واحداً فقط: أننا لم نتعلم شيئاً. إن الغطرسة موجودة لتبقى، حتى بعد أن دفعت إسرائيل مرة أخرى ثمنا باهظا.

يتحمل بنيامين نتنياهو مسؤولية ثقيلة جداً عما حدث، وعليه أن يدفع الثمن، لكن الأمر لم يبدأ معه ولن ينتهي بعد رحيله. وعلينا الآن أن نبكي بمرارة على الضحايا الإسرائيليين؛ ولكن علينا أيضاً أن نبكي على غزة. وغزة، التي معظم سكانها لاجئون خلقتهم أيدي إسرائيل؛ غزة التي لم تعرف يومًا واحدًا من الحرية".



Israel Can’t Imprison Two Million Gazans Without Paying a Cruel Price. Gideon Levy:



"Behind all this lies Israeli arrogance; the idea that we can do whatever we like, that we’ll never pay the price and be punished for it. We’ll carry on undisturbed.



We’ll arrest, kill, harass, dispossess and protect the settlers busy with their pogroms. We'll visit Joseph’s Tomb, Othniel’s Tomb and Joshua’s Altar in the Palestinian territories, and of course the Temple Mount – over 5,000 Jews on Sukkot alone



We’ll fire at innocent people, take out people’s eyes and smash their faces, expel, confiscate, rob, grab people from their beds, carry out ethnic cleansing and of course continue with the unbelievable siege of the Gaza Strip, and everything will be all right.



We’ll build a terrifying obstacle around Gaza – the underground wall alone cost 3 billion shekels ($765 million) – and we’ll be safe. We’ll rely on the geniuses of the army's 8200 cyber-intelligence unit and on the Shin Bet security service agents who know everything. They’ll warn us in time.

We’ll transfer half an army from the Gaza border to the Hawara border in the West Bank, only to protect far-right lawmaker Zvi Sukkot and the settlers. And everything will be all right, both in Hawara and at the Erez crossing into Gaza.



It turns out that even the world's most sophisticated and expensive obstacle can be breached with a smoky old bulldozer when the motivation is great. This arrogant barrier can be crossed by bicycle and moped despite the billions poured into it and all the famous experts and fat-cat contractors.

We thought we’d continue to go down to Gaza, scatter a few crumbs in the form of tens of thousands of Israeli work permits – always contingent on good behavior – and still keep them in prison. We’ll make peace with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinians will be forgotten until they’re erased, as quite a few Israelis would like.



We’ll keep holding thousands of Palestinian prisoners, sometimes without trial, most of them political prisoners. And we won’t agree to discuss their release even after they've been in prison for decades.

We’ll tell them that only by force will their prisoners see freedom. We thought we would arrogantly keep rejecting any attempt at a diplomatic solution, only because we don’t want to deal with all that, and everything would continue that way forever.



Once again it was proved that this isn’t how it is. A few hundred armed Palestinians breached the barrier and invaded Israel in a way no Israeli imagined was possible. A few hundred people proved that it’s impossible to imprison 2 million people forever without paying a cruel price.



Just as the smoky old Palestinian bulldozer tore through the world’s smartest barrier Saturday, it tore away at Israel’s arrogance and complacency. And that’s also how it tore away at the idea that it’s enough to occasionally attack Gaza with suicide drones – and sell them to half the world – to maintain security.



On Saturday, Israel saw pictures it has never seen before. Palestinian vehicles patrolling its cities, bike riders entering through the Gaza gates. These pictures tear away at that arrogance. The Gaza Palestinians have decided they’re willing to pay any price for a moment of freedom. Is there any hope in that? No. Will Israel learn its lesson? No.



On Saturday they were already talking about wiping out entire neighborhoods in Gaza, about occupying the Strip and punishing Gaza “as it has never been punished before.” But Israel hasn’t stopped punishing Gaza since 1948, not for a moment.



After 75 years of abuse, the worse possible scenario awaits it once again. The threats of “flattening Gaza” prove only one thing: We haven’t learned a thing. The arrogance is here to stay, even though Israel is paying a high price once again.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears very great responsibility for what happened, and he must pay the price, but it didn’t start with him and it won’t end after he goes. We now have to cry bitterly for the Israeli victims, but we should also cry for Gaza.



Gaza, most of whose residents are refugees created by Israel. Gaza, which has never known a single day of freedom".



Israël ne peut pas emprisonner deux millions de Gazaouis sans payer un prix cruel. Par Gideon levy:

Derrière tout cela se cache l’arrogance israélienne. Nous pensons que nous avons la permission de faire n’importe quoi et supposons que nous ne paierons jamais ni ne serons punis.

Et nous pensons que nous continuerons et que rien ne nous interrompra. Nous arrêterons, nous tuerons, nous maltraiterons, nous déposséderons, nous protégerons les colons et leurs pogroms, nous irons au tombeau de Joseph, au tombeau d’Ot’niel, à l’autel de Josué, le tout en les territoires palestiniens, et bien sûr au Mont du Temple – plus de 5 000 Juifs rien que pour Souccot.

Nous allons tirer sur des innocents, leur arracher les yeux et leur fracasser le visage, les expulser, les exproprier, les voler, les kidnapper de leur lit, les nettoyer ethniquement et, bien sûr, continuer l’incroyable siège de Gaza.

Et nous supposerons que tout continuera comme si de rien n’était. Nous pensions qu’avec la construction d’une super barrière autour de la bande de Gaza, dont le mur souterrain a coûté trois milliards de shekels, nous étions déjà en sécurité. Nous avions confiance que les génies du 8200 (unité d’écoute des renseignements militaires) et les membres du Shin Bet, qui savent tout, nous avertiraient à temps.

Nous pensions déplacer la moitié d’une armée près de Gaza vers Hawara juste pour protéger les folies de Zvi Souccot et des colons, et tout irait bien, tant à Hawara qu’à Erez. Il s’avère que lorsqu’il y a une grande motivation, l’obstacle le plus sophistiqué et le plus coûteux au monde peut être franchi même par une simple excavatrice et avec une relative facilité. Vous pouvez traverser ce mur hautain avec des vélos et des scooters.

Nous pensions que nous allions continuer à harceler Gaza, lui jeter quelques miettes de gentillesse sous la forme de quelques milliers de permis de travail en Israël – une goutte dans l’océan, et ils sont toujours conditionnés à un « comportement correct » – et pourtant nous avons supposé que nous les garderait comme dans une prison. Nous pensions qu’en faisant la paix avec l’Arabie saoudite et les Émirats, les Palestiniens seraient oubliés, voire effacés, comme le souhaiteraient de nombreux Israéliens.

Nous continuerions de détenir des milliers de prisonniers palestiniens, y compris des prisonniers sans procès, pour la plupart des prisonniers politiques, et pourtant nous n’accepterions pas de discuter de leur libération, même après des décennies de prison. Nous leur dirions que ce n’est que par la force que leurs prisonniers connaîtront la liberté.

Nous pensions que nous continuerions à rejeter avec arrogance toute tentative de solution politique, simplement parce que cela ne nous convient pas, et nous pensions que tout continuerait ainsi pour toujours.

Une fois de plus, il est prouvé que ce n’est pas le cas. Plusieurs centaines de militants palestiniens ont franchi la barrière et envahi Israël d’une manière qu’aucun Israélien n’imaginait pouvoir.

Quelques centaines de militants palestiniens ont démontré qu’il est impossible d’emprisonner pour toujours deux millions de personnes sans encourir un prix cruel.

Tout comme hier, le bulldozer palestinien fumant et désuet a démoli la clôture, la plus sophistiquée de toutes les clôtures, il a également déchiré le manteau d’arrogance d’Israël. Et il a également détruit l’idée selon laquelle il suffisait d’attaquer et de démanteler Gaza avec des drones suicides et de les vendre à la moitié du monde pour maintenir la sécurité.

Hier, Israël a vu des images qu’il n’avait jamais vues auparavant : des véhicules militaires palestiniens patrouillant dans la ville, des cyclistes de Gaza franchissant ses portes. Ces images doivent déchirer le voile de l’arrogance. Les Palestiniens de Gaza ont décidé qu’ils étaient prêts à payer n’importe quel prix pour une étincelle de liberté.

Mais… Est-ce que cela a un potentiel ? Non. Israël tirera-t-il la leçon ? Non. Hier, il était déjà question d’effacer des quartiers entiers de la ville de Gaza, d’occuper la bande de Gaza et de punir Gaza « comme elle n’a jamais été punie auparavant ».

Mais Gaza n’a cessé d’être punie par Israël depuis 1948, ne serait-ce qu’un instant. Plus de sept décennies d’abus, et encore une fois, le pire est à venir. Les menaces d’« aplatir Gaza » ne prouvent qu’une chose : nous n’avons rien appris.

L’arrogance est là pour rester, même après qu’Israël ait, une fois de plus, payé le prix fort.

Benjamin Netanyahu porte une grande responsabilité dans ce qui s’est passé et doit en payer les coûts, mais le problème n’a pas commencé avec lui et ne se terminera pas après son départ.

Nous devons maintenant pleurer amèrement les victimes israéliennes ; mais nous devons aussi pleurer pour Gaza. Gaza, la plupart de ses habitants sont des réfugiés créés par Israël. Gaza, qui n’a jamais connu un seul jour de liberté".